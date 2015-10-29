Six-year-old boy killed by car in Greenock

Image copyright Google

A six-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car as he crossed the road.

The boy was struck by a Peugeot 407 as he was walking across Cumberland Road in Greenock at 17:15 on Wednesday.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where he died in the early hours of the morning.

The 44-year-old driver of the car, which was heading north when the accident happened near York Road, was not hurt. Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

Sgt Kenny Malaney, from the Paisley Divisional Road Policing Unit, said: "This was a serious incident which has tragically resulted in the death of a young boy.

"Specialist officers are carrying out inquiries and my thoughts are with the family at this time. Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the crash."

He asked anyone with information to contact police.