Ian Ruddock jailed for killing baby daughter Olivia

Image copyright Ciaran Donnelly Image caption Ian Ruddock is starting a 12-year jail term for killing his daughter and attempting to murder a baby boy

A man has been jailed for 12 years for killing his five-week-old daughter and attempting to murder a baby boy.

Ian Ruddock repeatedly shook baby Olivia at their home in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, in 2011, causing her to suffer fatal injuries.

He was accused of murdering the infant but a jury convicted him of a reduced charge of culpable homicide.

The 34-year-old was also found guilty of the attempted murder of a baby boy in Glasgow in 2013.

Jailing Ruddock at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Bannatyne told him: "The offences which you have been convicted of are of very significant gravity.

"You committed both these offences when both children were babies. It is difficult to think of more a vulnerable victim than a baby."

'Good upbringing'

The judge then told Ruddock: "You had all the advantages of a good happy upbringing. You were someone who was materially comfortable. You are not someone who had an unhappy upbringing nor were you someone who had significant problems."

As the sentence was imposed, members of Ruddock's family sat weeping in the public benches. He showed no emotion as he was led away to begin his sentence.

Ruddock, from the Shawlands area of Glasgow, had denied the charges against him during a seven-week trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was convicted by a majority verdict.

The court heard that on various occasions between January and March 2011, Ruddock repeatedly shook his daughter, causing her to suffer extensive rib and head injuries.

Foul play was not suspected when she died at Glasgow's Yorkhill Hospital on 6 March 2011 and Ruddock went on to carry out attacks another child at an address in Glasgow in 2013.

He caused the boy to suffer a fractured skull and fractured ribs during attacks which prosecutors treated as attempted murder.

Ruddock was finally caught after police, tipped off by medics, launched an investigation shortly after the second infant's injuries were discovered.

Police looked back through Ruddock's past and discovered medical evidence about what happened to Olivia.

During the trial, the court heard that Ruddock had got up from bed in the early hours of 6 March 2011 to feed Olivia, who had become unwell.

The infant was taken to Glasgow's Victoria Infirmary and later transferred to Yorkhill Hospital where she died.

'Sheer panic'

Doctors at that time concluded that Olivia died from bronchial pneumonia.

Ruddock told the court that he shouted for his wife Wendy, 37, when he discovered his daughter was unwell.

He said that he held Olivia and shook her as he tried to wake her before feeling "sheer panic".

Asked whether he believed he had harmed his daughter, Ruddock replied: "I don't believe for a minute that I've caused her death. It's not even remotely possible."

Ruddock's claim of innocence was supported by his sister, Susan Drennan, 35, and his wife, who both gave evidence.

Mrs Ruddock told the court: "I don't believe he would hurt children - never, no way."

Ruddock's defence team highlighted that some medics still did not share Dr Irwin's views about Olivia's injuries.

The evidence, however, was enough to persuade a majority of jurors of his guilt.