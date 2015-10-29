Improvements in Glasgow air pollution levels

Image copyright Getty Images

Glasgow is revoking a city-wide air quality management plan after a major improvement in pollution levels.

The city council declared the whole of Glasgow an air quality management area in 2012 after targets were exceeded.

The authority said tests had shown 95% of areas were now meeting air quality targets but some still faced challenges posed by traffic emissions.

The improvement is being attributed to more low-emission buses, a cycle-hire scheme and a city car club.

'Good progress'

Councillor Alistair Watson, the council's executive member for sustainability and transport, said: "While we have made very good progress, we recognise that there is more to be done.

"We will continue to work together with our partners to reduce air pollution levels and improve the health of our citizens."

Councillor Watson said there had been a number of initiatives over the last three years to improve air quality in the city.

These included a bus quality partnership with now sees only lower emission vehicles on particular public transport routes; the introduction of a car club, and schemes to encourage more sustainable transport such as the city's first all-electric bus service and the cycle hire scheme.