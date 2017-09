A man has been arrested after a 29-year-old woman died in a two-car crash on the Isle of Mull in Argyll.

The vehicles crashed on the A849, between Craignure and Fishnish, at about 20:15 on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said a 26-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the crash. He is due to appear from custody at Oban Sheriff Court on Thursday.