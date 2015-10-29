Robbie Quigg named as Greenock road victim
Police have named a six-year-old boy who was killed after being hit by a car.
He was Robbie Quigg, who lived on Cumberland Road in Greenock where the collision took place on Wednesday afternoon.
He was struck by a Peugeot 407 as he crossed the road at about 17:15.
He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where he died in the early hours of the morning.
The 44-year-old driver of the car, which was heading north when the accident happened near York Road, was not hurt.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.