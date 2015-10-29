Robbie Quigg named as Greenock road victim

Police have named a six-year-old boy who was killed after being hit by a car.

He was Robbie Quigg, who lived on Cumberland Road in Greenock where the collision took place on Wednesday afternoon.

He was struck by a Peugeot 407 as he crossed the road at about 17:15.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where he died in the early hours of the morning.

The 44-year-old driver of the car, which was heading north when the accident happened near York Road, was not hurt.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.