Road death pupil Robbie Quigg was 'a shining light'

A schoolboy who was killed after being hit by a car has been described as "a shining light" by his head teacher.

Robbie Quigg, six, from Cumberland Road in Greenock, was struck by a Peugeot 407 as he crossed the road outside his home at about 17:15 on Wednesday.

He died in Inverclyde Royal Hospital. The 44-year-old car driver was unhurt.

Robbie attended St Andrew's Primary School in Greenock. Head teacher Alan Connick said his death had left everyone "devastated and heartbroken".

Mr Connick said: "Robbie was a shining light in St Andrew's.

"His smiling, cheerful face met you every day and he was always ready for a chat about football or wrestling.

"As a school we are devastated and heartbroken at what has happened."

The head teacher added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Robbie's family, friends and the wider community at this difficult and painful time."