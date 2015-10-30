Jail term for £150,000 cocaine courier Shaun Lang
- 30 October 2015
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A drug courier who was caught with £150,000 of cocaine in Glasgow has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.
Shaun Lang was under surveillance when police saw him moving a bag from one car to another, in the city's Anniesland area, on 9 July last year.
The 24-year-old, from Caldercruix, North Lanarkshire, was arrested after the bag was found to contain almost 1kg of cocaine.
Lang admitted being concerned in the supply of the drug.