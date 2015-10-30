Glasgow & West Scotland

Jail term for £150,000 cocaine courier Shaun Lang

A drug courier who was caught with £150,000 of cocaine in Glasgow has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Shaun Lang was under surveillance when police saw him moving a bag from one car to another, in the city's Anniesland area, on 9 July last year.

The 24-year-old, from Caldercruix, North Lanarkshire, was arrested after the bag was found to contain almost 1kg of cocaine.

Lang admitted being concerned in the supply of the drug.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites