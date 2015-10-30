Planned protest 'halts' Scottish Conservative conference

The Scottish Conservatives have postponed plans to hold a conference in the wake of a planned protest.

About 75 members were expected at the party's West of Scotland gathering in Largs, North Ayrshire, on 7 November.

Solidarity, the Socialist party led by Tommy Sheridan, set up a Facebook page encouraging supporters to protest at the event at the Brisbane House Hotel.

Police Scotland said organisers decided to postpone the event following routine discussions about stewarding plans.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson was expected to speak at the conference along with Scottish Secretary David Mundell.

A spokesman for the party confirmed that the conference had been postponed but would not reveal the timing and location of the re-arranged event.

The Solidarity Facebook posting advised activists that "banners, flags and a good turnout" for the conference were "a must".