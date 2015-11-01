Man dies after crashing into parked car

Image copyright Kyle McCusker Image caption Kyle McCusker died at the scene of the crash

A 28-year-old man has died after his car overturned and hit a parked car outside a pub in North Lanarkshire in the early hours.

Police said Kyle McCusker lost control of his black Ford Mondeo and hit a traffic light pole and a bus stop pole.

The car then overturned and hit the parked Vauxhall Corsa.

The incident happened near the White House pub on Main Street in Holytown at about 00:35. Mr McCusker, from New Stevenston, died at the scene.

Pc Craig Martin said: "We have spoken to a number of people from the pub who came out to help, but would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not already come forward, to contact officers at the Road Policing Department at Motherwell via 101."