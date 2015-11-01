Sikhs protest against Indian abuses

About 200 members of the Sikh community have staged a demonstration in Glasgow to protest at what they claim is persecution by the Indian government.

Campaigners have called on MPs and MSPs to condemn the repression of minorities in regions such as the Punjab.

Earlier this month, two men died when police opened fire on a protest against the desecration of the Sikh holy book.

The killings led to widespread protests, road blocks and sit-ins by Sikh groups in the state.

Image caption Charandeep Singh said he hoped the Indian government would take heed

Charandeep Singh, of Glasgow's central Gurdwara, said: "Over the past few weeks we've seen a growing number of injustices taking place against members of the Sikh community in India, including peaceful demonstrators being shot.

''We hope that the Indian government will take heed of what Sikhs around the world are saying because, yes, we live in Scotland but our connections are of course with the land of Punjab.

''So, yes, we hope that the Indian government looks at what we're doing here today and will take action.''

Many of the demonstrators in Glasgow's George Square held banners referring to the 1984 Sikh Massacre.

It came after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. There were about 2,800 deaths all over India, including 2100 in Delhi in Punjab.