Store staff chase off BB gun robbers

Masked armed robbers were chased away by two Glasgow shopkeepers after they tried to hold up a convenience store with a firearm, police said.

Two men wearing balaclavas and dark clothes threatened the two male staff, at Pricecutter on Smithycroft Road, in Riddrie, at about 23:00 on Saturday.

However, they left empty-handed after being chased from the shop by staff.

Police said the weapon appeared to be a BB gun, a type of air gun that is designed to shoot pellets.

Det Sgt David Patrick said: "Thankfully no-one was injured during the incident but it was very frightening for the two men in the shop.

"We know from our enquiries that the suspects ran from the store and into a white car - not further described at the moment - parked on Ness St and before driving off at speed towards Cumbernauld Road.

"There is a pub across from the store which we know was hosting a Hallowe'en party and there were a few people outside having a cigarette at the time.

"I would appeal to them to come forward to police as they may have information that will help our enquiries."