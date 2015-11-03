Glasgow bin lorry crash families speak out in BBC documentary

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lucy Ewing's mother Gillian was one of six people who died

Family members of some of those killed in the Glasgow bin lorry crash have been speaking to BBC Scotland.

In a documentary to be broadcast on Tuesday evening they have described their feelings after the accident and have spoken about their frustrations at the subsequent inquiry.

Six people lost their lives when the lorry veered out of control in Glasgow city centre last December.

"Lies, Laws and the Bin Lorry Tragedy" will be on BBC 1 Scotland at 19:00.

The fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the crash was adjourned at Glasgow Sheriff Court on 28 August by Sheriff John Beckett who is due to report his findings next year.

The inquiry heard that the bin lorry driver, Harry Clarke, was unconscious at the wheel when the Glasgow City Council travelled along Queen Street and crashed into the side of a hotel in George Square three days before Christmas last year.

Image caption (Clockwise from top left) Jack Sweeney, Lorraine Sweeney, Erin McQuade, Jacqueline Morton, Stephenie Tait and Gillian Ewing were killed in the crash

Erin McQuade and Jack and Lorraine Sweeney, from Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, Stephenie Tait, 29, and Jacqueline Morton, 51, both from Glasgow, and Gillian Ewing, 52, from Edinburgh, were killed.

In the documentary, Lucy Ewing, whose mother Gillian died in the crash, recalls how the they had been on a trip to Glasgow and were making their way up Queen Street when tragedy struck.

In an interview with presenter Jackie Bird, she said: "After we'd been told that mum had been killed, I had obviously lashed out a little bit and obviously said something about the driver having had a heart attack and the police instantly said, 'I don't know where you've heard that from, but that's not what happened'.

"All they said was they weren't able to tell us anything but they could confirm that the driver had not had a heart attack."

I keep thinking that one day I'm going to take my girls to see their granny Jackie at the grave and they're going to ask: 'What did happen to granny Jackie, Daddy?'." Adam Russell whose mother died in the Glasgow bin lorry crash BBC

Image copyright PA Image caption The inquiry heard that Harry Clarke was unconscious at the wheel of the bin lorry when it crashed

Adam Russell's mother Jacqueline Morton was also killed in the crash.

He told BBC Scotland: "I just keep on thinking that one day I'm going to take my two girls up to see their granny Jackie at the grave and they're going to turn round and go 'What did happen to granny, daddy?'

"I'm just going to say 'Granny lost her life because a man lied' and that's what I just keep on driving. That's what drives me."

The programme also hears for the first time from two women who were injured in the crash and from a former senior prosecutor who raises questions about the Crown's investigation of the tragedy.

Driver Mr Clarke resigned from his Glasgow City Council job last Friday, shortly before he was due to attend a disciplinary hearing.

The hearing was called after it emerged at the FAI that he had failed to tell his employers and the DVLA of his history of blackouts.