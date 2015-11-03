Bin lorry crash: Driver Harry Clarke issues apology

Image copyright PA/Cascade News Image caption Bin lorry driver Harry Clarke lost consciousness at the wheel before the lorry careered through Queen Street and George Square and crashed into a hotel

The driver of the bin lorry that killed six people in Glasgow has told the BBC he "apologises unreservedly" for his role in the crash.

Harry Clarke blacked out while driving a bin lorry in George Square last year.

Mr Clarke had a history of fainting and dizziness dating back decades. He had blacked out at the wheel of a bus in 2010 but did not notify the DVLA.

During the Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI), he had refused to say sorry for "lies" he told about his health.

Six people died and 15 were injured when the bin lorry careered down Queen Street on 22 December.

Those killed were Erin McQuade, 18, her grandparents Jack Sweeney, 68, and his 69-year-old wife Lorraine, from Dumbarton, Stephenie Tait, 29, and Jacqueline Morton, 51, both from Glasgow, and Gillian Ewing, 52, from Edinburgh.

The Crown Office announced in February that the driver would not be prosecuted and said an FAI would be held to ensure a "full public hearing of the facts of the case".

However, during the inquiry, Mr Clarke refused to answer many of the questions which were put to him, after being told he was only obliged to confirm his name and age to avoid self-incrimination.

Mr Clarke may face a private prosecution from bereaved relatives.

A BBC Scotland documentary, Lies, Laws and the Bin Lorry Tragedy, heard from two of the families of the victims, speaking publicly for the first time. They said that they felt let down by the justice system.

Mr Clarke declined to be interviewed for the programme.

I wish to unreservedly apologise for my role in this tragic event Harry Clarke, Glasgow bin lorry crash driver

In a statement, he said: "I wish to make clear that it was always my intention to answer all questions put to me during the fatal accident inquiry.

"The only reason I did not was as a direct result of legal advice given to me at the time by those representing me.

"I am aware that the families of the victims of the incident will have many unanswered questions.

"I will try to answer all of those questions to the best of his ability at the point I am able to do so.

"I understand that the impact of this event on me is irrelevant when compared to the loss the families of the victims have suffered. I wish to unreservedly apologise for my role in this tragic event."

During Mr Clarke's evidence at the FAI, Ronnie Conway, lawyer for primary teacher Stephenie Tait's family, asked him: "I'm going to ask that you say sorry to the people who died that day. I want to give you the chance to say, 'I'm sorry that I told lies in April 2010 and I know and accept that those lies have led to the deaths of those innocent people'.

"Can you say that Mr Clarke?"

He said: "No, I can't say that."

The daughters of Gillian Ewing, who died in the tragedy, told BBC Scotland it was traumatic being in court when the 58-year-old was giving evidence.

Lucy Ewing, who was with her mother when she was hit by the lorry, said: "On the run-up to the day, me especially, I was very unsure as to whether or not I was going to go.

"I didn't really want to be in the same room as him but then I also wanted to hear what he had to say."

Her sister, Robyn, said: "It was one of the most harrowing days of our lives. I mean, having to sit there and listen to him continually say, 'I don't wish to answer that. I don't wish to answer that. I don't wish to answer that'."

Jackie Morton's son, Adam Russell, said: "We kind of hoped that he would speak, to just give his side of events, basically. Because he was the key piece of evidence to let us know what had happened to our loved ones and get a first-hand account of what really happened that day.

"It was heartbreaking for everybody that was involved, all the families that were there. It was a really hard day for us all."

The two families also accused the Crown Office of misleading them.

They have questioned whether the Crown was aware of all the evidence when they made the decision not to prosecute the driver.

All of the bereaved families met Crown official David Green two weeks after the decision not to prosecute. They have confirmed to the BBC that Mr Green told them Harry Clarke previously had a one-off faint in a hot canteen, when in fact he had blacked out at the wheel of a bus.

The Crown Office said it was aware that Mr Clarke had fainted on a bus when it decided not to prosecute and that all evidence was disclosed to families before the FAI.

