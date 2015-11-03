Glasgow & West Scotland

Man who died in Ayrshire bus and car crash named

Kenneth Stratton and crash scene Image copyright Police Scotland and BBC
Image caption Kenneth Stratton died at the scene of the crash

Police have released the name of a man who died after his Mercedes car collided with a bus in North Ayrshire.

Kenneth Stratton, 53, from Largs, died at the scene of the crash on the A78, near Hunterston Roundabout, south of Fairlie, at about 10:10 on Saturday.

The 60-year-old male bus driver and two passengers - a 69-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man - were seriously injured in the crash.

Seven other passengers were treated in hospital but later discharged.

Police said inquiries into the incident were continuing.

