Paul Cairns jailed for raping two women in Airdrie

A man who raped two women has been jailed for seven years.

Paul Cairns sexually assaulted the women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at addresses in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, last year.

The 48-year-old, from Airdrie, had denied the charges against him but was convicted following an earlier trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Passing sentence, judge Lord Carloway told Cairns he had no other option but to send him to prison.

The court heard that Cairns attacked his first victim sometime between 6 and 12 January 2014.

He forced the woman's face onto the floor before raping her.

His second victim was attacked sometime between 10 and 30 April last year.

The court heard how Cairns pulled her into a bedroom and forced her to have sex with him.

Cairns was also convicted of failing to turn up to court for one day during his trial. This caused the jury in the case to be sent home for the day.