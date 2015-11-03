Alan Troy jailed for murder bid on his mother in Kilbirnie

A man who admitted attempting to murder his mother after she refused to help him pay off his debts has been jailed for six years and eight months.

Alan Troy, 47, beat 69-year-old Carol Troy with a snooker cue at her home in Kilbirnie, North Ayrshire, on 21 July, leaving her with "horrific" injuries.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Troy believed he would be assaulted if he could not pay back money he owed.

He drove off in his mother's car after the attack but was traced in Irvine.

Jailing him, judge Lady Rae said the jail-term would have been 10 years, but for the guilty plea.

'Brutal assault'

The judge told Troy: "I don't know if you realise what you have done.

"You thought you were going to be assaulted - but your response was to brutally assault your own mum. A 69-year-old woman who can no longer use her own hands.

"This is the first time I have seen something like this. "The pictures (of her injuries) are horrific."

The court was told that Troy's mother suffered extensive swelling and deep cuts to her head after being attacked.

The pensioner also had bruising and fractures to both her hands and required a wire to be inserted to straighten them out.

She spent four weeks in hospital with medics stating she was lucky not have suffered skull or brain damage.

The court was told her injuries were "potentially life threatening" and had left her permanently scarred.

She was described as "fiercely independent" before the attack, but now requires help and has been left "scared" in her own home and suffers from depression.