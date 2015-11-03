Woman, 69, dies after being hit by bus in Govan

A woman who was struck by a bus in the south side of Glasgow has died from her injuries.

Police Scotland said the 69-year-old was hit as she crossed Golspie Street, in the city's Govan area, at about 14:40.

Officers remained at the scene as investigations into the incident were carried out. Local diversions were in place.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Sgt Andrew Shearer said: "This was a serious incident which has tragically resulted in the death of a woman.

"Specialist officers are carrying out inquiries and my thoughts are with the family at this time. Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the crash."