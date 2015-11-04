Boy, 11, assaulted by man on Halloween after egg throwing

Police have appealed for information after an 11-year-old boy was seriously assaulted by a man on Halloween.

A group of boys had thrown eggs at windows before one boy was chased by a man and punched so hard in the face he needed stitches.

The assault happened at about 20.00 on Saturday night in Old Kilpatrick, Clydebank.

The boy was taken to a Glasgow hospital where he received stitches to an eye wound.

The suspect is described as white, in his 40s, of "chubby" build with stubble on his face and dark hair, according to Police Scotland.

Chased

The boy was with friends in the lane between Harris Drive and Old Dalnottar Road when the man chased and assaulted him.

The suspect then ran off in the direction of Old Dalnottar Road.

Police believe that the suspect came from one of the houses involved.

Det Con Nicola McGowan said: "Whilst we are not condoning the egg throwing - that in itself was dangerous and upsetting for the householders - it's no excuse to hit a child in the face so hard they had to get stitches."

Police have appealed for witnesses.