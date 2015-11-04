Glasgow & West Scotland

Catherine Barclay named as woman who died in Govan bus accident

Catherine Barclay Image copyright Police Scotland

A woman who died after she was struck by a bus in Glasgow has been named by police.

Catherine Barclay, 69, from the Drumoyne area of the city, was hit as she crossed Golspie Street in the Govan area at about 14:40 on Tuesday.

Local diversions were put in place as police investigated the incident.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites