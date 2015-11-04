Catherine Barclay named as woman who died in Govan bus accident
- 4 November 2015
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A woman who died after she was struck by a bus in Glasgow has been named by police.
Catherine Barclay, 69, from the Drumoyne area of the city, was hit as she crossed Golspie Street in the Govan area at about 14:40 on Tuesday.
Local diversions were put in place as police investigated the incident.
Police urged anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.