Engine firm Mahle cuts 170 jobs in Kilmarnock

About 170 workers are to be made redundant at an engineering firm in Ayrshire, its owners have said.

Mahle group, a leading supplier to the automotive industry, employs 400 people at its factory in Kilmarnock.

The German-owned company said the finishing unit at the site would be closed by the end of January.

It cited "the continued difficult market environment and associated overcapacity in the area of bearings production in Europe" for the decision.

The Mahle locations in the UK are specialists in high-performance engines for street vehicles.

The Kilmarnock plant makes high-quality bearing shells for motorsport engines.

Mahle said Kilmarnock would focus on the production of materials and racing components in the future.

Matthias Langbein, director of bearings Europe, said he "deeply regretted" the effect on employees and their families and the community at large.

The company will now enter a period of consultation with union representatives.

Unite regional officer Jim Winter said: "This is a devastating development. We have been told by management over the last 18 months that the future of the site's various operations were not under threat.

"Today we have been providing support for our members and will continue to do so over the coming days. We demand an immediate meeting with Mahle's directors to establish why this has happened despite their previous denials.

"Once again we are in a situation where British workers are told without any meaningful consultation they are out of a job, thanks in no small part to our abject employment laws. We cannot go on like this."

Mahle makes products for combustion engines and their peripherals as well as for electric vehicles.

It has 66,000 employees in 30 countries around the world.

The Scottish government said it was "concerned" about the potential job losses.

A spokesperson said: " This will be an anxious time both for the workforce and their families. The Scottish government's Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) initiative stands ready to offer assistance to any employees affected by redundancy.

"Scottish Enterprise is also engaging with the company's management team to explore all possible options for supporting the business."