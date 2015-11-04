Trial date set in connection with Albert McDonald death

Image caption Mr McDonald was found injured in Cumbernauld Road in Riddrie in June

A 28-year-old is to stand trial accused of murdering a man in a Glasgow street attack.

Graham Higgins appeared at the High Court in Glasgow accused of killing Albert McDonald on Cumbernauld Road, Riddrie on June 15 2015.

It is claimed he kicked and stamped on the 58-year-old, and repeatedly struck him with a knife or similar item.

Mr McDonald was found on the pavement with head injuries, but died on the way to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Mr Higgins also faces a separate charge of stealing the victim's mobile phone, and a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice in connection with the murder.

A four-page indictment also accused Mr Higgins of a number of other charges, including two attempted murders in Glasgow - both on the same day as the alleged attack on Mr McDonald.

It is said he tried to kill Richard Gachagan in Glasgow's Townhead area, and also made an attempt on Joseph McLean's life in Royston.

Lorraine Glancy, defending, has entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Judge Lady Rae set a trial due to start in May 2016 in Glasgow.