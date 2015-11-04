Man jailed for sending indecent images to child

Image caption Mark Sutherland also pled guilty to distributing indecent images of children

A man who used video chat to speak to a young boy and sent him explicit pictures and inappropriate messages has been jailed for almost two years.

Mark Sutherland, from Milton, Glasgow, met the 12-year-old online and they began to chat and exchange pictures.

The 33-year-old factory worker sent the boy photos of himself topless and sometimes naked.

Sutherland has been jailed for 21 months and placed on the Sex Offenders' register for 10 years.

The boy said he had told Sutherland he was 12 years old, but the contact between them continued.

He told the schoolboy the area that he lived in, and suggested they should meet.

Their contact took place between 10 and 17 November 2013.

He was caught when the boy's father used his son's iPad and found the inappropriate messages and pictures.

The iPad was then taken in by police to be analysed, where a man with glasses and short black hair was identified as the accused.

Sutherland pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to causing the child to send images of himself for sexual gratification, as well as sending emails and images of a sexual nature.

Sutherland, who has a previous conviction for an indecent assault on a 14-year-old boy in 2003, also admitted distributing indecent images of children.

He has been in prison since last month, when he was remanded by the sheriff.