Hundreds of homes without power after substation fire
- 5 November 2015
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
About 500 homes were left without power after a fire at an electrical substation.
Emergency services were called to the substation in Inchoch Street, Garthamlock, at about 17:00 on Wednesday.
Scottish Power said about half of the properties affected had their power reconnected within an hour, and all homes had their supplies back by 02:30.
A number of residents living near the substation were evacuated.
No-one was injured.