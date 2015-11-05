Hundreds of homes without power after substation fire

About 500 homes were left without power after a fire at an electrical substation.

Emergency services were called to the substation in Inchoch Street, Garthamlock, at about 17:00 on Wednesday.

Scottish Power said about half of the properties affected had their power reconnected within an hour, and all homes had their supplies back by 02:30.

A number of residents living near the substation were evacuated.

No-one was injured.