Woman, 82, dies after being hit by taxi in Glasgow

An 82-year-old woman has died after being struck by a taxi while crossing the road in Glasgow.

Josephine Camley, from Springburn, was hit by a northbound Skoda Octavia in the area's Springburn Road at about 19:30 on Wednesday.

She was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where she died on Thursday. The male taxi driver was not injured.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to get in touch.