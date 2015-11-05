Two people held over assault on Glasgow to Alloa train

A man and woman have been arrested after three passengers were assaulted on a train.

The incident happened on the 22:48 service from Glasgow Queen Street to Alloa Railway Station on 1 August.

It took place shortly after the train left Glasgow, and before it passed through Bishopbriggs Railway Station.

British Transport Police said a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman had been arrested. They will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.