Serial drug dealer Martin Coll loses £90,000 crime cash

A serial drug dealer who was jailed for seven years has agreed to hand over £90,000 under proceeds of crime laws.

Martin Coll, 43, was caught with cocaine, ecstasy and morphine in Carluke, South Lanarkshire, in 2012.

The former heroin addict had previous convictions for drug dealing in 1994, 1995 and 2004.

Following Coll's 2012 conviction, the Crown moved to confiscate his criminal earnings. The agreed settlement meant a confiscation order was not needed.