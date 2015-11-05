Witness appeal over car rape in Glasgow's Mount Vernon area

Police investigating a rape in Glasgow have appealed for help in tracing a driver who may have passed the scene.

The attack took place in a parked car on Daldowie Road, near Hamilton Road, in the Mount Vernon area of Glasgow, between 01:30 and 02:00 on Sunday.

The car is believed to have been parked beside green wrought iron gates. Officers want to trace the driver of another car which may have passed by.

Police would not give details about the age or sex of the victim.

Det Insp Graeme McLachlan said: "The stretch of road where this assault took place is not heavily used, especially at this time of the morning.

"I am particularly keen to speak to any drivers who were in the area around the time of the incident and noticed a car parked at this location. They may have vital information that would assist with our inquiry."