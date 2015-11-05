Police investigate Glasgow 'shooting' incident

Police are investigating reports of shots being fired in north Glasgow.

Load bangs were reported in Riddrie Knowes, Riddrie, at 22:05 on Wednesday. At the same time a dark jeep-style car was seen driving off at speed towards Smithycroft Road, at Cumbernauld Road.

A silver car, similar to a Vauxhall Astra, was also seen reversing from Riddrie Knowes and a black Nissan Qashqai was found on fire in Eden Lane.

Police said there had been no reports of anyone injured.

Det Insp David Stewart said: "Inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances surrounding last night's events.

"Officers, including specialised search and forensic teams, are in the area to speak to local residents and to establish whether a firearm had actually been discharged.

"At this time we have not received any reports of anyone being injured, however, I'd like to reassure those living in the area that a full search of the surrounding area will be carried out."

Det Insp Stewart urged anyone with information to contact police.