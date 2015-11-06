Glasgow & West Scotland

North Lanarkshire Council official suspended in teacher numbers probe

A senior official at one of the Scotland's largest local authorities has been suspended from his post.

North Lanarkshire Council is investigating concerns about information kept on teacher numbers.

A spokesman said Andrew Sutherland, executive director of learning and leisure services, had been suspended "pending an internal investigation".

He added: "The investigation concerns the maintenance and accuracy of data on numbers of teaching staff."

