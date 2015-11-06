Woman rescued from car after hitting tree

Firefighters have rescued a woman who was trapped in a car after it hit a tree in South Lanarkshire.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews were sent to the scene of the incident near Crawfordjohn, after a call from ambulance control at 08:05.

Watch Manager John Carrick said: "The car had left the roadway and gone into woodland leaving a woman trapped inside.

"We stabilised the car and moved her to free her from the vehicle.

"This involved using hydraulic cutting equipment to remove its roof, which created access for paramedics to assess her condition."

After being safely removed from the car, the woman was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital.

The incident happened on the B797 Abington to Leadhills road.