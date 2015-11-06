No new bacteria cases at Glasgow hospital neonatal unit

Image copyright NHS GGC Image caption The Royal Hospital for Children sits alongside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital

There have been no new cases of potentially harmful bacteria in newborn babies at a hospital where one infant died after becoming infected.

The premature baby died last weekend in a maternity unit linked to the new Glasgow Royal Hospital for Children after contracting Serratia marcescens.

Health officials said the bacteria was still present in three other babies in the maternity unit and nine who have left hospital.

None were giving cause for concern.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (GGC) said that it had identified a small increase in Serratia marcescens colonisation cases in July during "routine surveillance".

Colonisation is where bacteria are present on or in the body but are causing no harm.

Monitoring situation

Alan Mathers, chief of medicine for women and children's services, said: "None of the three babies remaining in the unit who are colonised are giving cause for concern as a result of the colonisation.

"Serratia marcescens can be naturally occurring in the gut and its presence on or in the body (colonisation) is not harmful in healthy people.

"However, given the vulnerability of premature babies, Serratia marcescens infections, where the colonised bacteria gets into the bloodstream, can occur."

Mr Mathers said that since the increase in colonisation cases was indentified, hospital staff has been "closely monitoring the situation in line with national guidance".

He added: "Given that there are no other cases of infection and that all the appropriate infection control procedures are in place the unit will continue to admit new patients as normal."