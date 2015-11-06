Police appeal after Saltcoats pensioner's bag stolen

Police Scotland have appealed for information after an elderly woman had her handbag stolen in Saltcoats on Wednesday.

The 86-year-old was walking near to Springvale Street about 10:30 when she was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her bag while cycling past.

He is described as a white man in his teens or early twenties, with a medium build and dark straggly hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a burgundy or dark jacket.

The suspect was last seen cycling up Springvale Street towards Union Street in Saltcoats.

Detective Inspector William McDicken, from Saltcoats CID, said today: "This was a cruel and opportunist theft aimed an elderly woman.

"Although uninjured, she was clearly shocked by this incident.

"To rob from people perceived to be vulnerable is an especially callous act.

"We are continuing our enquiries and analysing available CCTV in order to identify the suspect."