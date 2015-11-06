Driver, 24, killed in Argyll road crash near Inveraray

A 24-year-old man has died after the car he was driving collided with another car.

The two Renault Clios crashed on the A83 road in Argyll, close to Inveraray at about 16:20.

The driver and a passenger in the other car were uninjured. Police have closed the road to allow for investigation work.

Diversions have been put in place and officers asked for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

Sgt Archie McGuire said: "This is a serious road collision which has resulted in the death of a young man.

"I thank the public for their patience as we conduct our inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident."