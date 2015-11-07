Driver rammed by would-be robber in Rutherglen

A 63-year-old man had his car door rammed in Rutherglen by a thief attempting to steal a package on the back seat, police have said.

The man was getting into his Mercedes Vito on Hamilton Road when a burgundy Ford Ka was deliberately driven into the driver's door at 10:30 on Friday.

Police said the men struggled, but the attacker drove off empty-handed, leaving the 63-year-old "very shaken".

The Ford Ka was found crashed into a hedge in Glasgow on Saturday morning.

No-one was inside.

The suspect was wearing a balaclava, dark jacket and dark trousers.

Det Con Gary Smillie said: "Hamilton Road would have been really busy at 10:30 on Friday morning with shoppers, traffic and local people going about their daily business and I urge anyone who witnessed this incident to contact police immediately.

"We know that the burgundy coloured Ford KA made off into Stonelaw Road and then Greenhill Road and that it was likely to have a damaged front nearside bumper at this time.

"I'd also like to speak to anyone who saw this car between 1030 hrs on Friday 6 November until it was recovered in London Road at around 0600 hrs on Saturday 7 November 2015."