Police name Rebecca Ross as A760 crash victim

Police Scotland said 17-year-old Rebecca Ross had died at the scene of the crash

A teenager from Largs who died in a head-on collision on the A760 in North Ayrshire has been named by police.

Rebecca Ross, 17, was a passenger in a car being driven towards the town by an 18-year-old man when they crashed into a car coming in the opposite direction.

The driver is being treated for serious chest injuries at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock. His condition is described as serious but stable.

A 28-year-old female passenger in the other car is in a critical condition.

Police Scotland said she was being treated at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for very serious injuries.

The collision - between a Nissan Juke being driven by the 18-year-old and a Ford Focus being driven by a 32-year-old man - happened at about 22:30 on Friday near Mills Dairy.

The driver of the Focus was treated for minor injuries and has been released from hospital.

Officers said Ms Ross had died at the scene. Her family have been informed.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.