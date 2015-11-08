Ex-Rangers owner Sir David Murray in steel talks

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Up to 270 jobs could be lost if the two plants close

Former Rangers owner Sir David Murray has been in talks over the future of two closure-threatened steel plants in Scotland.

The businessman confirmed the site at Dalzell in Motherwell was one of his main suppliers, prompting an "obvious concern".

Up to 270 jobs could be lost after Tata Steel announced plans to mothball two plants in Scotland.

A steel taskforce has been set up to try to find a buyer.

The second plant threatened with closure in Scotland is at Clydebridge, Cambuslang.

A further 900 workers at the Tata steel plant in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, also face redundancy.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has promised to do everything in her power to secure the future of the industry in Scotland. She has set up a taskforce with the priority of finding a new commercial operator for the two plants and support workers facing redundancy.

The group, which has already met, is comprised of representatives from Tata, South and North Lanarkshire councils, trade unions, Scottish Enterprise, elected representatives and industry bodies.

Image caption Hundreds of workers marched from Dalzell to the former Ravenscraig steelworks on Saturday

In a statement, Sir David said he wanted to clarify his position after reports emerged regarding his "possible future involvement" in the two plants.

"Having been involved in the industry for more than 40 years - and the plant at Dalzell is one of my main suppliers - it is obvious that I would be concerned, as both a customer and as an employer, over what I could do to assist in helping to preserve such iconic brands," he said.

"Four weeks ago I spoke to Scottish government ministers. Meetings followed and further discussions have since taken place.

"I also met officials from Tata Steel in London, on Tuesday, November 3.

"I will continue dialogue and to assist where practical, however, no-one should underestimate the gravity of the difficult challenges that lie ahead."

A Scottish government spokesman said any talks by interested parties must be held in "commercial confidence".

Sir David's comments came the day after hundreds of steel workers and supporters staged a march from Motherwell to the site of the former Ravenscraig steel works calling for action to save the threatened plants and jobs.

At its peak, steelmaking employed more than 10,000 people in plants and surrounding businesses in central Scotland, with the Ravenscraig site once the biggest producer of hot-strip steel in Europe.