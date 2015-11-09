Man, 71, dies after being hit by car in Troon
- 9 November 2015
A 71-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Troon, South Ayrshire.
The man was struck by a southbound silver Land Rover Freelander on Bentinck Drive, at its junction with Yorke Road, at about 21:10 on Sunday.
He was taken by ambulance to Ayr Hospital where he later died. The 67-year old female driver was not injured.
Police said inquiries into the crash were continuing and appealed for witnesses to contact them.