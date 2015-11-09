Rangers fans 'sang offensive songs' on train to Glasgow

From the section

British Transport Police (BTP) are attempting to trace Rangers fans who sang "religiously offensive songs" on a train from England to Scotland.

About 20 men boarded the Manchester Airport to Glasgow Central service at Lancaster at about 10:15 on Saturday.

They sang offensive songs until the train arrived in Glasgow at 12:30. BTP have appealed for witnesses.

Rangers later beat Alloa 4-0 at Ibrox. A minute's silence was held beforehand to commemorate Remembrance Day.