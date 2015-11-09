Armed robber Stephen Lawrie admits attacks

Image copyright Google Image caption Lawrie robbed the Tesco Express store in Airdrie with an un-named accomplice

A man has admitted attacking an OAP and a shop worker during an armed robbery in North Lanarkshire.

Stephen Lawrie and another man stole more than £900 from a Tesco Express in Airdrie on 14 September 2014.

He also admitted jabbing an air pistol into the stomach of a 76-year-old man and hitting a worker over the head.

Lawrie, 40, was caught after his DNA was found on a broken part of the weapon. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

Two assaults

He pleaded guilty to assault and robbery as well as possessing an imitation firearm.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Lawrie and another man, who was armed with a knife, were both masked when they carried out the raid.

Lawrie demanded that 76-year-old shopper Hugh Goldie get on the ground before pushing what appeared to be a handgun into his stomach, causing him to fall.

Staff were then told to fill a bag with cash.

Lawrie then yelled that no-one was to call for help before hitting worker John Turnbull on the head with the weapon.

The pair escaped but Lawrie was caught after his DNA was found on a broken part of the weapon that was recovered by police.

The father-of-four, from Coatbridge, will be sentenced next month.