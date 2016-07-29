Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai cancels Glasgow event

Image copyright Reuters

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has pulled out of a planned event in Glasgow next month.

The 19-year-old child education activist had been due to talk at the Clyde Auditorium on 10 August.

This has now been cancelled due to a "last minute scheduling conflict".

Malala survived being shot in the head by the Taliban in her native Pakistan in 2012. She was awarded the Nobel prize in 2014 for her international campaigning to promote child education.