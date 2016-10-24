Two police officers have been seriously injured in a hit-and-run car attack in Glasgow, which is being treated as attempted murder.

The officers were trying to speak to people inside the car, in Banner Drive, Knightswood, at 23:15 on Sunday, when it was deliberately reversed into them.

The 30-year-old female officer is in intensive care and her 31-year-old male colleague also remains in hospital.

The Scottish Police Federation has criticised Police Scotland's response.

A blue Nissan Qashqai which had been at the scene was later found burned out in Lennox Gardens in the Scotstoun area of the city, although it has not yet been established whether it was the vehicle used in the attack.

Det Insp Ian Hylands said: "Despite the damage, forensic officers will carry out a comprehensive examination of the car.

"Everything that can be done to locate the suspects is being done but I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen the incident last night or who has any knowledge of the vehicle or the suspects to contact us.

"Two police officers, in responding to an incident to help protect the public, have been badly injured. Help us find those responsible."

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF), which represents all ranks below superintendent, expressed solidarity with the officers but was also critical of the initial police response.

SPF chairman Brian Docherty said: "Our colleagues were simply doing their damnedest to keep the public safe and faced an unconscionable attack on their lives as a consequence.

"This is a despicable and cowardly act and there can be no doubt that those who drove a vehicle at police officers did so with the intention of taking their life.

"The SPF is fully supporting the officers, their families and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

Mr Docherty added: "We will be raising with the Police Service of Scotland why almost 12 hours had passed before we were made aware of this horrific incident.

"We will also be asking why the power of traditional and social media was not immediately deployed to help trace these criminals.

"The Police Service of Scotland social media accounts are amongst the most followed in the country and could have alerted thousands to the fact dangerous criminals were being sought."

Police Scotland has denied there was any unnecessary delay in making information public.

Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Mawson said: "It is important to ensure that the facts are fully established around any incident so we can provide accurate information for an appeal to the public. As soon as we were notified of the incident an investigation was launched by detectives in Glasgow and efforts were made to inform next of kin.

"An appeal to the public was part of the investigative strategy. The facts were established and a release was drawn up and issued to media outlets following clearance processes.

"Police Scotland will continue to liaise with the Scottish Police Federation."