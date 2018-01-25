The death of an eight year-old who was hit by a headstone in a cemetery could have been prevented, a sheriff has ruled.

Ciaran Williamson was critically injured in Craigton Cemetery in Cardonald, Glasgow, on 26 May 2015.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry concluded Glasgow City Council did not have "an active system of inspection to ensure the safety and stability of memorials".

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.