Appeal over 'terrifying' attack on woman in Glasgow

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a "terrifying" assault on a young woman in Glasgow city centre.

The 20-year-old was attacked near the Revolution Bar in Renfield Street at about 00:25 on Saturday 18 March.

She was approached by the male attacker while she was sitting in a doorway, waiting for a taxi.

Detectives believe the man in the photographs may have information that will help them with their inquiries.

Det Con Paul Houston, of Police Scotland, said the streets were busy with people celebrating St Patrick's Day when the incident happened.

"A young female has been left in a state of shock and distress having been assaulted following a night out with friends," he said.

"This was a terrifying attack that took place in Glasgow city centre which left her deeply upset.

"The city centre was busy with St Patrick's Day revellers and I'm appealing for the identification of this male as we believe he may be able to assist with the ongoing investigation."

Distinctive trainers

He urged anyone who recognised the man to contact police.

The man in the images is white, aged between 20 and 30, and about 5ft 8in tall. He is of slim build and has brown hair.

He was wearing a light-coloured jacket with a black cardigan or waistcoat and a white shirt underneath.

He was also wearing dark trousers and distinctive trainers, with a white rim and white toe, possibly Converse.

He was last seen walking north on Renfield Street at its junction with Bath Street.