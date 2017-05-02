Man falls 20ft from Dumbarton Sheriff Court balcony

Image copyright Watchtower Media

A man has been taken to hospital after falling 20ft (6m) from a top-floor balcony inside Dumbarton Sheriff Court.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was called to the incident in the foyer just before 15:00.

Court staff and police officers provided first aid to the man, who was in his 40s and thought to be from Maryhill, before paramedics arrived.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said in investigation into the circumstances was under way.

The man is understood to have been a member of the public.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that an incident involving a member of the public occurred at Dumbarton Sheriff Court.

"An ambulance and trauma team attended and a man was taken to hospital."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 14.58 hours today to attend an incident at Dumbarton Sheriff Court.

"We sent one ambulance, a paramedic response unit and the trauma team to the scene.

"One male patient in his 40s was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital."