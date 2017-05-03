Man charged in Paisley flat murder investigation
- 3 May 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old man outside a flat in Paisley.
William McCann is accused of killing James McFall, who was found dead in the close of a block of flats in Argyle Street on 22 April.
The 37 year old is also charged with the attempted murder of Robert Seetul, 37.
He made no plea at Paisley Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody. He is due back in court next week.