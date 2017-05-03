Woman seriously injured after River Clyde fall

From the section

Image copyright Iain Thompson _Geograph

A 25-year-old woman has suffered serious injuries after falling into the River Clyde in a South Lanarkshire ravine.

Emergency services were called to a site near the Stonebyres Power Station at New Lanark at about 20:00 on Tuesday.

A fire service rope rescue team pulled the woman from the water.

She was taken to Wishaw Hospital and was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.