Rapist jailed for violent attack on stranger in Paisley

Image copyright Mike Gibbons/Spindrift Image caption Stanislaw Merdacz targeted his victim after a night out in Paisley

A man who raped a stranger before telling her he loved her has been jailed.

Stanislaw Merdacz, 38, was sentenced to seven-and- a-half years in prison for the violent attack in Paisley, Renfrewshire, last November.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Burns told the married farmer from Poland that he had committed a "brutal and savage attack".

Merdacz was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

He admitted the rape charge at an earlier hearing but Lord Burns said he had demonstrated no remorse for his crime.

The judge added that "it is hoped" the Home Secretary will give "urgent" consideration to Merdacz' deportation when he is released.

An earlier hearing heard that Merdacz, who had been working in a recycling plant, tailed his victim after a night out in Paisley last November 26.

Image caption The woman was "rugby tackled" as she walked on a grassed area in Paisley

Prosecutor Bernard Ablett said the man "rugby tackled" the 40-year-old and then punched her in the face.

As he raped her, his victim "believed that she was going to die", Mr Ablett added.

He later hugged the woman, telling her "I love you", before patting her on the shoulder, asking: "ok, ok?".

Merdacz, of Gallowhill, Paisley, was traced after his DNA was found on his victim.

The court was told that the woman suffers from anxiety, depression and she has not worked since the attack.

As well as the jail term, Merdacz will be supervised for three years on his release.