Man arrested after Drumchapel stabbings
- 5 May 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder and serious assault in Glasgow.
The attacks happened outside the BetFred bookmakers in Hecla Square, Drumchapel, on 8 April.
Two 38-year-old men were taken to hospital with stab wounds.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.