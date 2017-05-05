Ex-Celtic Boys Club coach arrested over historical sex offences
- 5 May 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Former Celtic Boys Club coach and founder Jim Torbett has been arrested in connection with historical sex offences.
A police statement said: "Following a Police Scotland investigation, a 69-year-old man from Glasgow has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with non-recent sexual offences."
Mr Torbett is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later on Friday.