A candidate for the Rubbish Party has been elected to East Ayrshire Council.

Sally Cogley has taken the seat in Irvine Valley along with Labour's George Mair and the SNP's Elena Whitham.

The Rubbish Party was set up on a platform to tidy up the local area, clamping down on litter, dog fouling, fly tipping and pollution.

Ms Cogley has been organising clean-up events in the local area.